Ramaphosa vs Mkhwebane: PP insists Bosasa report is above board as president flags 'unlawful' activity

"The Protection of Private Info Act is to protect against publication of unlawfully obtained information and the PP is not exempt from that act.

"If it was illegal as we contend for the Public Protector to even look at them, how can their private info not be protected?" Diko added.

Mkhwebane's spokesperson Oupa Segalwe however said the investigation was above board.

"The PP conducted the investigation by the book. There was no [un]lawful activity," Segalwe told News24.

Once filed in court, the documents become public information which would be available to everyone, Segalwe said.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter