Ramaphosa vs Mkhwebane 'sideshow' overshadowing SA's lack of policy direction, social justice summit hears

South Africa is in a political and economic stalemate underpinned by uncertainty over which direction the country will take, says ANC veteran and anti-apartheid activist Ben Turok.

Turok was one of several panellists attending a social justice summit in Stellenbosch on Thursday where they agreed that there seems to be a "stalemate" in so far as the direction the country is taking - both politically and economically.



Turok was joined on stage by former president FW de Klerk, Business Leadership South Africa CEO Busisiwe Mavuso, JSE CEO Nicky Newton-King and former statistician-general Dr Pali Lehohla, among others.

The summit "aims to unpack the nature of social justice in South Africa, its various dimensions, the pathways available to address social injustice and to leverage opportunities presented by the Sustainable Development Goals, National Development Plan and Constitution".

Said Turok: "The country is in a stalemate both politically and economically in that we do not know which direction the country is taking."

