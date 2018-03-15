 

Ramaphosa wants full report on horror assault of train driver

2018-03-15 22:23

Tammy Petersen

(Ashraf Hendricks, GroundUp)

(Ashraf Hendricks, GroundUp)

Pretoria - President Cyril Ramaphosa has requested a full report from the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) by Friday, on the assault of a female train driver who was stripped naked and dragged into thickets between Pienaarspoort and Pretoria earlier this week.

Someone had used a brick to assault the woman.

"Government will not allow crime of any kind to go unpunished, and we will act particularly severely against criminals who destroy public assets or services. These criminal acts affect users of such assets and services, as well as personnel who are themselves members of our communities," he said in a statement on Thursday.

"Where grievances exist, government is always open to hearing from communities and working with South Africans to overcome any problems people may face. However, there is no grievance that justifies violence or vandalism."

Transport minister Blade Nzimande on Wednesday said more than 10 Prasa employees were attacked in less than a week and more than six trains have been withdrawn from service.

He described the assaults on Metrorail staff, train hijackings and other attacks between Mamelodi and Pretoria as "despicable".

The Presidency said Nzimande had given Ramaphosa an undertaking that a “plan outlining measures to normalise the situation around Prasa services and assets” had been developed and would be announced shortly.

"The Pretoria incident is regrettably one in a series of assaults on Prasa passengers, staff and infrastructure around the country."

Ramaphosa condemned the destruction of public assets and the abuse of staff who he said are doing their best to deliver services to communities.

"In human rights month, we must again condemn violence against women, as was experienced by the train driver."

Read more on:    prasa  |  blade nzimande  |  cyril ramaphosa  |  johannesburg  |  crime

