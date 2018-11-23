 

Ramaphosa will lead second leg of ANC's submission to state capture inquiry, but it could likely be a long wait

2018-11-23 16:32

Sheldon Morais

President Cyril Ramaphosa (Felix Dlangamandla, Netwerk24)

President Cyril Ramaphosa (Felix Dlangamandla, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The ANC has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa will lead the party's final submission to the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.

While the party's first appearance at the inquiry will be led by chairperson Gwede Mantashe on Tuesday, it seems unlikely the public will see Ramaphosa appearing before the commission anytime soon.

Read: Ramaphosa to testify before state capture inquiry

Zizi Kodwa, the head of the presidency in the ANC, says Ramaphosa's submission is likely to deal with what the party and its leadership knew about state capture.

"The question is what did we know, what did we not know, what did we do, what did we not do. Of course, we can't answer that at the beginning of the commission. This commission is going to sit for the next two years... The president will answer these questions in his submissions."

Also read: Gordhan and the theatre of the dishonest

Kodwa said in the same way that Thabo Mbeki led the ANC's representation to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission to explain the ANC's "responsibility" and "role" in the liberation struggle, Ramaphosa would lead the party's final submission.

Mantashe and the banks

Kodwa said the party's officials, led by deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte, met the inquiry's evidence leaders on Friday, ahead of Mantashe's appearance on Tuesday.

Mantashe – who served as secretary general during Jacob Zuma's terms as ANC president – is expected to testify about issues raised by some of the country's big four banks. He is also expected to reply to Barbara Hogan's testimony to the commission.

Read more here: Hogan shows Zuma, ANC ran government like a mafia ring

Last month, former public enterprises minister Barbara Hogan told the commission how Zuma "hung [her] out to dry" when she faced immense pressure from some of her fellow Cabinet ministers to appoint Siyabonga Gama as Transnet chief executive.

She also told the inquiry that Mantashe summoned her to the ANC's headquarters to question her about her comments on the need for private equity partners in certain state-owned enterprises. She suggested it was wrong for Mantashe to take her to task, instead of the state president.

Mantashe, along with Enoch Godongwana, was also fingered by senior banking executives as having summoned them to Luthuli House to question them about why the banks had closed the accounts of the Guptas and their businesses.

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Home affairs: MPs commit to working with Gigaba's successor to solve queue problem

2018-11-23 16:24

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Suspected Pretoria burglar caught breaking into school
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, November 20 2018-11-20 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 