Ramaphosa will lead second leg of ANC's submission to state capture inquiry, but it could likely be a long wait

The ANC has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa will lead the party's final submission to the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.

While the party's first appearance at the inquiry will be led by chairperson Gwede Mantashe on Tuesday, it seems unlikely the public will see Ramaphosa appearing before the commission anytime soon.

Zizi Kodwa, the head of the presidency in the ANC, says Ramaphosa's submission is likely to deal with what the party and its leadership knew about state capture.

"The question is what did we know, what did we not know, what did we do, what did we not do. Of course, we can't answer that at the beginning of the commission. This commission is going to sit for the next two years... The president will answer these questions in his submissions."

Kodwa said in the same way that Thabo Mbeki led the ANC's representation to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission to explain the ANC's "responsibility" and "role" in the liberation struggle, Ramaphosa would lead the party's final submission.

Mantashe and the banks

Kodwa said the party's officials, led by deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte, met the inquiry's evidence leaders on Friday, ahead of Mantashe's appearance on Tuesday.

Mantashe – who served as secretary general during Jacob Zuma's terms as ANC president – is expected to testify about issues raised by some of the country's big four banks. He is also expected to reply to Barbara Hogan's testimony to the commission.

Last month, former public enterprises minister Barbara Hogan told the commission how Zuma "hung [her] out to dry" when she faced immense pressure from some of her fellow Cabinet ministers to appoint Siyabonga Gama as Transnet chief executive.

She also told the inquiry that Mantashe summoned her to the ANC's headquarters to question her about her comments on the need for private equity partners in certain state-owned enterprises. She suggested it was wrong for Mantashe to take her to task, instead of the state president.

Mantashe, along with Enoch Godongwana, was also fingered by senior banking executives as having summoned them to Luthuli House to question them about why the banks had closed the accounts of the Guptas and their businesses.