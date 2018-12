As 2018 wraps up, President Cyril Ramaphosa has wished South Africans well, calling for camaraderie and non-violence as we enter a new year.

Ramaphosa released a three-part video on Monday encouraging citizens to raise their hands in 2019 and embody the spirit of Thuma Mina.

"We must actively participate in the transformation of our country. Each one of us has the ability to make a meaningful difference. Having welcomed a new dawn at the beginning of this year, we can be certain that the sun is indeed rising higher in the SA sky."

Ramaphosa thanked the matric class of 2018 for their hard work, discipline and diligence.

"We congratulate each and every successful candidate, and their families and teachers and communities that made them succeed. You can only take care of the future if we take care of ourselves."

Building 'a better SA'

He urged citizens to give one another "the gift of tolerance, patience, safety and respect".

Reflecting on the year gone by, Ramaphosa said there had been a great deal of "shared effort to build a better SA".

"Our nation grew closer together [on the] centenary of the birth of our founding president Nelson Mandela and the stalwart of our struggle Albertina Sisulu. As we celebrated these remarkable champions of freedom, we reaffirmed our commitment to the values they embodied and the principles which they fought and lived [for]."

He said the country had also lost many great freedom fighters.

"We bid farewell to several South Africans who served their people with distinction and commitment. They dedicated their talents, lives and energies to build a better SA and world. We will miss them and continue to honour them."