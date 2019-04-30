 

Ramaphosa: Yes, the ANC enabled state capture

2019-04-30 07:48

Correspondent

President Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa (City Press)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has admitted that members of the ANC were responsible for and allowed state capture. 

In a broadcast on eNCA just after 21:00 on Monday, Ramaphosa said: "The state was captured. It was the ANC that was captured. Yes, as the Zondo commission [into state capture] unfolds, clarity will become more apparent on that."

The president was addressing a gathering in Lynnwood, Pretoria, as part of the ANC's campaign ahead of the general election on May 8. 

Ramaphosa said the target was state-owned institutions. "Easily, they found a way of utilising some of the people within our own ranks."

Ramaphosa said not many other political parties openly admitted their errors as the ANC has done.

"That is one of the things that is going to make our renewal project so much easier," Ramaphosa said. 

Last month, on a campaign trail in Delft in the Western Cape, Ramaphosa said the truth will come out in the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture, and the truth will hurt the ANC and some individuals, News24 reported. 

"Our view on state capture is we appointed the commission. It was the ANC that said there should be such a commission because it was the ANC that realised that corruption and state capture had set in and we felt that we needed to address this," Ramaphosa claimed.

Ramaphosa said the truth would come out in the commission, and acknowledged that this would hurt.

"Telling the truth sometimes hurts. It will hurt the organisation. It will hurt individuals. But if we are serious about serving the interests of the people of South Africa, we must tell the truth," he said. 

"As the ANC we were humble enough to say: Wrong things were done in the past. And we humble ourselves. There have been mistakes, there have been missteps. But at the same time we are saying accountability must take its course. Those who were responsible for anything that has gone wrong must be accountable. They must face the full might of the law."

Many high-ranking ANC officials have already been implicated in corruption and other irregularities at the Zondo commission. 

