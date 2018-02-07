Ramaphosa, Zuma meet to discuss transition

Johannesburg – ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday allayed fears surrounding speculation about President Jacob Zuma's future as the head of state.

In a statement, he said he met with Zuma on Tuesday night to discuss the transition and matters relating to his position as state president.

"The discussions were constructive and lay the basis for a speedy resolution of the matter in the interests of the country and its people," said Ramaphosa.

He said it was agreed to postpone a special meeting of the ANC's national executive committee that was scheduled to take place on Wednesday afternoon.

"This will enable President Zuma and myself to conclude our discussions and report back to our organisation and the country in the coming days."

Ramaphosa said he was aware and it was understandable that there was a lot of uncertainty surrounding Zuma's position as the president of the country.

"However, I am certain that the process we have now embarked on will achieve an outcome that not only addresses these concerns, but also unites our people around the tasks that all of us must necessarily undertake to build our country.

"We will be able to communicate further on President Zuma’s position as President of the Republic once we have finalised all pertinent matters."

He added that, while the situation made it necessary to postpone the State of the Nation Address until further notice, the work of the government and Parliament would continue.

"This is a challenging time for our country. Both President Zuma and myself are aware that our people want and deserve closure. The constructive process we have embarked on offers the greatest opportunity to conclude this matter without discord or division.

"Throughout this process, I am guided by the principle that the interests and needs of the South African people are paramount," he said.