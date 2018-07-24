 

Ramaphosa's Cabinet better at attending committee meetings

2018-07-24 15:55

Jan Gerber

Cyril Ramaphosa is the president of South Africa and leader of the ANC. (Picture: Gallo Getty Images)

Cyril Ramaphosa is the president of South Africa and leader of the ANC. (Picture: Gallo Getty Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

President Cyril Ramaphosa's Thuma Mina (Send me) call apparently includes his ministers' attendance at parliamentary committee meetings and now the Parliamentary Monitoring Group (PMG) documented a rise in ministers' attendance at these meetings. 

Comparing the first six months of 2017 to the same period in 2018, PMG noticed a 9.7% increase in attendance in 2018. 

"Both these periods had their shake ups: the 'midnight reshuffle' in March 2017, and President Ramaphosa's Cabinet announcement in February 2018. A comparison shows a 9.7% increase in executive attendance in 2018.

"Of the 11 ministers and deputies with no recorded appearances, six were relieved of their duties on 15 February 2018," reads a statement from the PMG.

Read: You’ll never guess which ministers aren’t attending Parliament

According to the PMG's records, the member of the executive who most diligently attended committee meetings was the Minister of Water Affairs and Sanitation Gugile Nkwinti, who attended 10 meetings.

Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Senzeni Zokwana attended eight meetings, and Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu and Police Minister Bheki Cele each attended six.

"Attendance of Cabinet members in committees has been historically underplayed, but with the assertion of the oversight role of parliamentary committees, the pressure on ministers to attend key committee meetings has seen a rise," reads the PMG's statement. 

"This was highlighted by the furore caused by the lack of appearances by then Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini and her home affairs counterpart, Malusi Gigaba, during parliamentary committees' efforts to get clarity on the Sassa debacle and the Gupta family naturalisation."

Read more: Sassa crisis: Dlamini stands up another parliamentary committee

On March 8 this year, not a single member of Cabinet was present in the National Assembly for members' statements - one of the ways in which Parliament exercises oversight over the executive.

Furthermore, the only deputy minister (deputy ministers are not members of Cabinet) present was Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi, who is a National Freedom Party member.

Opposition MPs were outraged and the ANC asked Speaker Baleka Mbete to take the matter up with deputy president David Mabuza. The situation later improved.

According to the PMG, Mbete indicated earlier this year that she had written to Mabuza, to "complain about the absence of ministers during question time in the National Assembly".

"The deputy president responded in April 2018, announcing measures to deal with non-attendance including an attendance roster, and three ministers appointed to monitor their contemporaries. We hope that the attendance roster will be made public," reads the PMG's statement.

"Unknown to the public, a 2014 joint rules committee decision requires House attendance to be published once a year. But four years on, Parliament still has not once achieved this. The Parliamentary Monitoring Group (PMG) has been chasing this up for years without success."

Read more on:    cyril ramaphosa  |  cabinet  |  parliament 2018

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

KZN taxi massacre death toll rises to 12

2018-07-24 15:44

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: Shoprite security guard shot at point-blank during store robbery
 

Tragedy for World's Ugliest Dog winner 2018

Zsa Zsa dies two weeks after winning World’s Ugliest Dog Title

 

Paws

Hilarious doggo Snapchats that have us in stitches
How your dog can tell what you’re feeling
Share your 67 minutes with animals in need this Mandela Day
Kevin Anderson’s dog is winning at Instagram!
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, July 21 2018-07-21 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 