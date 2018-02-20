Ramaphosa's fight against unemployment begins at home

President Cyril Ramaphosa after delivering his maiden State of the Nation Address. (Photo: Jeffrey Abrahams, Gallo Images)

Johannesburg – They say charity begins at home, and it appears that President Cyril Ramaphosa is intent on proving just that by fast tracking his promise to uplift South Africa by tackling unemployment.

Less than a week after he promised to do so, the Presidency has advertised six vacancies at its Cape Town and Pretoria offices.

The vacancies include two catering managerial posts, vacancies for housekeeping managers in Cape Town and Pretoria, a supply chain management director, and a chief director for legal and executive services.

The advertised salary for qualifying catering and housekeeping managers was slightly more than R330 000 per annum. The supply chain managing director's advertised salary was R900 000, while the salary for the chief director for legal services was advertised at R1m.

In his State of the Nation Address, Ramaphosa promised to embark on several measures to address the unemployment challenge.

One was to convene a jobs summit within the next few months to align the efforts of every sector.

"The summit will look at what we need to do to ensure our economy grows and becomes more productive, that companies invest on a far greater scale, that workers are better equipped, and that our economic infrastructure is expanded.

"We will expect this summit to come up with practical solutions and initiatives that will be implemented immediately," Ramaphosa said.

