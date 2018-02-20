 

Ramaphosa's fight against unemployment begins at home

2018-02-20 17:28

Lizeka Tandwa

President Cyril Ramaphosa after delivering his maiden State of the Nation Address. (Photo: Jeffrey Abrahams, Gallo Images)

President Cyril Ramaphosa after delivering his maiden State of the Nation Address. (Photo: Jeffrey Abrahams, Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg – They say charity begins at home, and it appears that President Cyril Ramaphosa is intent on proving just that by fast tracking his promise to uplift South Africa by tackling unemployment.

Less than a week after he promised to do so, the Presidency has advertised six vacancies at its Cape Town and Pretoria offices.

The vacancies include two catering managerial posts, vacancies for housekeeping managers in Cape Town and Pretoria, a supply chain management director, and a chief director for legal and executive services.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa's plan to stabilise SA, restore ANC

The advertised salary for qualifying catering and housekeeping managers was slightly more than R330 000 per annum. The supply chain managing director's advertised salary was R900 000, while the salary for the chief director for legal services was advertised at R1m.

In his State of the Nation Address, Ramaphosa promised to embark on several measures to address the unemployment challenge.

One was to convene a jobs summit within the next few months to align the efforts of every sector.

ALSO READ: 'Are you taking notes, honourable President? We're choosing ministers now'

"The summit will look at what we need to do to ensure our economy grows and becomes more productive, that companies invest on a far greater scale, that workers are better equipped, and that our economic infrastructure is expanded.

"We will expect this summit to come up with practical solutions and initiatives that will be implemented immediately," Ramaphosa said.


Read more on:    cyril ramaphosa  |  cape town  |  pretoria  |  politics  |  sona 2018  |  unemployment

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Contact News24's public editor with reader complaints

2018-02-12 13:46

Inside News24

 
/Sport
WATCH: Aussie cricket team visits Smile Foundation in Joburg
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 05:10 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Bellville 20:35 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, February 20 2018-02-20 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 