 

RAMAPHOSA'S FULL SPEECH: Mboweni new finance minister as Nene steps down: 'This moment calls for strong, capable and steady leadership'

2018-10-09 17:21
Tito Mboweni inaugurated as the new finance minister. (Lameez Omarjee, Fin24)

Tito Mboweni inaugurated as the new finance minister. (Lameez Omarjee, Fin24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Read the full statement issued by President Cyril Ramaphosa announcing the appointment of Tito Mboweni as the country's new finance minister after accepting the resignation of Nhlanhla Nene.

ALSO READ:

Statement by President Cyril Ramaphosa on position of finance minister

9 October
 
Fellow South Africans,
 
Over the course of the last few days there has been much discussion among South Africans on matters that arose in the course of the testimony of Minister Nhlanhla Nene at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.
 
As a consequence of these developments, Minister Nene submitted a letter of resignation this morning in which he requested that I relieve him of the position of the Minister of Finance.
 
He has indicated that there is risk that the developments around his testimony will detract from the important task of serving the people of South Africa, particularly as we work to re-establish public trust in government.
 
After due consideration of the evidence presented by Minister Nene at the Commission, and in the interests of good governance, I have decided to accept his resignation.
 
During his tenure as Minister of Finance, Mr Nene served the people and government of South Africa with diligence and ability.
 
Under difficult circumstances and often under great pressure, he consistently defended the cause of proper financial management and clean governance.
 
It is a measure of his character and his commitment to the national interest that he has taken this decision to resign in the wake of errors of judgment, even though he has not been implicated in acts of wrongdoing.
 
I wish to take this opportunity to thank him for his service to the nation.
 
In the wake of Mr Nene’s resignation, I have decided to appoint Mr Tito Mboweni as Minister of Finance with immediate effect.
 
As former governor of the South African Reserve Bank and, before that, as Minister of Labour, Mr Mboweni brings to this position vast experience in the areas of finance, economic policy and governance.
 
Mr Mboweni takes on this responsibility at a critical moment for our economy, as we intensify cooperation among all social partners to increase investment, accelerate growth and create jobs on a substantial scale.
 
This moment calls for strong, capable and steady leadership that will unlock new opportunities as we grow and transform our economy.
 
I am confident that Mr Mboweni will provide that leadership.
 
Allow me to conclude with a few remarks about the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.
 
It is critical that the Commission has the means and opportunity to effectively fulfil its mandate.
 
In this process, no person should be above scrutiny, and all relevant and credible accusations of wrongdoing should be thoroughly investigated.
 
It is incumbent upon any person who may have knowledge of any of the matters within the Commission’s mandate to provide that information to the Commission, to do so honestly and to do so fully.
 
For the country to move forward, we need to establish the full extent of state capture, identify those responsible for facilitating it, and take decisive steps to prevent it happening again.
 
Throughout this process, we need to be guided by the values and principles of our Constitution, mindful of the importance of due process, committed to good governance, and determined that, with the support of all South Africans, the Commission of Inquiry will succeed in fulfilling its critical mandate.
 
Once more, I wish to thank Mr Nene for his tireless service to the country, and wish Mr Mboweni well in his new role.
 
I thank you.


KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter



Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene resigns, Tito Mboweni sworn in

2018-10-09 16:55

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Ramaphosa accepts Nene resignation, Mboweni sworn in as finance minister
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, October 6 2018-10-06 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 