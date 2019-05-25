 

Ramaphosa's inauguration: Police say everything running smoothly, despite delays with accreditation

2019-05-25 10:22

Alex Mitchley and Ntwaagae Seleka

Preparations underway at Loftus Versfeld stadium ahead of Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration. (Sharlene Rood, News24)

Preparations underway at Loftus Versfeld stadium ahead of Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration. (Sharlene Rood, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

While the walk-in accreditation for members of the public was delayed for the presidential inauguration on Saturday, the ceremony is still expected to start on time. 

Despite GCIS hoping to have everyone inside Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria by 07:00, members of the public are still making their way from the nearby Afrikaanse Hoër Seunskool where accreditation is taking place. 

GCIS Acting Deputy Director General Michael Currim told News24 that processes have been put in place and they expect to clear most of the bottleneck within the next 30 minutes, so that the ceremony can get underway at 10:55. 

Currim said that they are aware of the delays and have been attending to the issue. 

"There is a big volume of people attending, so you will find that the actual pace of going through the security check in has taken a bit longer than we thought initially but we are very conscious of it and are attending to it," Currim said. 

He added that they were close to their quota of attendees in the stadium as only 32 000 members of public have been allowed access to the stadium that has a total capacity of just over 51 000. 

NatJOINTS spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo told News24 that everything was running smoothly at the stadium, with no incidents being reported and everything under control from a security perspective. 

Some members of the public have been at the stadium since early this morning. Sophie Sithole told News24 that she left home at 04:00 so she could be part of the event.

Even football fans were part of the throngs of crowds making their way into the stadium. 

Mama Joy Chauke, a staunch Orlando Pirates fan, said the day is significant to her life because she wanted to see the entire event in the flesh instead of on her TV screen, while Kaizer Chiefs supporter Saddam Maake said he was invited by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Maake, who is an ANC supporter, said he wants to see change in the country.

Mary Mthombeni from Middleburg in Mpumalanga put her sewing skills to the test and created her own outfit in which to witness the festivities.


KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    cyril ramaphosa  |  pretoria
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Nelson Mandela University to unveil eight renamed student residences

2019-05-25 07:20

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
One lucky winner in tonight's Daily Lotto draw 2019-05-24 21:23 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 