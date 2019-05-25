Ramaphosa's inauguration: Who's who (and who got booed)?

Cyril Ramaphosa was inaugurated as the president of the country at the Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria on Saturday under the watchful eyes of various high-profile guests, many of who are heads of state.

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng swore Ramaphosa in. Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo was also in attendance.

David Mabuza was there in his final moments as deputy president.

One noticeable absence was that of former president Jacob Zuma, who opted not to join one of his wives, Bongi Ngema-Zuma.

Taking their places at the podium were former presidents Kgalema Motlanthe and Thabo Mbeki.

Another former president, FW de Klerk, who publicly backed Ramaphosa to uplift the nation, received a few initial cheers but was then booed as he made his entrance.

Former Speaker Baleka Mbete, who was hosting, called the crowd to order.

Receiving massive cheers was King Mswati III, who recently met with Ramaphosa in eSwatini two months ago for bilateral talks.

Keeping it a proudly African affair, other regional heads of states included Namibian President Hage Geingob and Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Other guests included: DA leader Mmusi Maimane, EFF leader Julius Malema, former public protector Thuli Madonsela, singer PJ Powers, former ANC NEC member Tokyo Sexwale, Mandla Mandela and Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi.

