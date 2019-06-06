 

Ramaphosa's silence on SARB not an indictment on his leadership - Motlanthe

2019-06-06 15:20

Lizeka Tandwa

Kgalema Motlanthe. (Photo: Argief)

Kgalema Motlanthe. (Photo: Argief)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

President Cyril Ramaphosa's silence on contradicting statements made by senior party leaders on the possible expansion of the mandate of the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) is not an indictment on his leadership, former president Kgalema Motlanthe said on Thursday. 

Motlanthe was speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the Gauteng Cabinet's induction session in Rivonia. He said Ramaphosa should handle the matter with the dignity of the office he occupied, adding that an induction in the national office of government and the ANC was necessary. 

"It is duty and responsibility of any governing party to always ensure that, even when they speak as many voices, the message must be the same. In order to achieve that, there must be no holy cows. Whatever you speak in multi-voices, carries the same message. We still need to do an induction at national level."

This follows two days of confusion around the mandate of SARB. On Tuesday afternoon, ANC secretary general Ace Magashule held a media briefing to outline the outcomes of the party's national executive committee (NEC) lekgotla that was held over the weekend.

During the briefing, Magashule made a startling revelation that the NEC had resolved to expand SARB's mandate beyond price stability to include growth and employment.

"You don't need to change the Constitution to do that," Magashule said.

ALSO READ: ANC's reserve bank meltdown likely to take centre stage at top 6 meeting

Shortly after he made this revelation, the ANC's economic transformation head, Enoch  Godongwana, released a statement disputing this, saying that the NEC lekgotla had no policy-making capacity. Godongwana denied that the lekgotla had made the decision Magashule mentioned.

"We can't have policy uncertainty every time everybody raises the Reserve Bank. It's unacceptable." 

Godongwana's statement was closely followed by reaction from Mboweni, who took to social media. In a tweet, Mboweni said: "Government sets the mandate for the SARB. There is no quantitative easing thing here. The primary mandate of the SA Reserve Bank is to protect the value of the currency in the interest of balanced economic growth and development."

Political analyst Professor Mcebisi Ndletyana agreed with Motlanthe, adding that the statements released by Godongwana and Mboweni were enough. 

"The very fact you have the statement put forcefully by Magashule, and subsequent disagreement, is indication of the continuing disagreement and contestation within the ANC. That's not new. You do want government and ANC to speak with the same voice and articulate it with the same language.

Ndletyana said it would be a "bad idea" for Ramaphosa to respond.

"We can't expect him to respond every time there is disagreement," he said. 

NEXT ON NEWS24X

PIC: Motorist finds novel way to safeguard car - by chaining it to light pole

2019-06-06 14:12

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Lucky Daily Lotto player walks off with R520 000 jackpot 2019-06-05 21:29 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 