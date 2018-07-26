 

Rameez Patel fails in bid to secure bail in mother's murder case

2018-07-26 19:18

Marietie Louw-Carstens

Rameez Patel appears in court for murder. (Chester Makana, News24)

Rameez Patel appears in court for murder. (Chester Makana, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Rameez Patel, 31 of Polokwane, who is accused of murdering his mother, Mahejeen, has been denied leave to appeal his rejected bail application, Netwerk24 reported.

Patel's lawyers maintained that he should be released on bail to care for his three young sons.

He is on trial for the murder of his mother Mahejeen (51), who was shot in the head in her home in Nirvana, Polokwane, on September 19 2017.

The state maintains that Patel paid a hitman R15 000 to kill his mother because of an alleged dispute over finances.

Patel brought his appeal after the Polokwane Magistrate's Court denied his application to be released on bail in February.

READ: Murder-accused Limpopo businessman denied bail

Members of the ANC Women's League filled the court benches on Thursday to show that they did not want Patel to be released on bail.

Patel was out on bail of R250 000 when he was arrested for the alleged murder of his mother on September 29 2017.

He was granted the R250 000 bail after being charged with the murder of his wife Fatima (28).

Fatima was murdered in the couple's townhouse in Nirvana on April 10. She had been hit with a baseball bat, strangled and then shot in the head with a 9mm pistol.

Patel has denied any involvement in the murder of either his wife or his mother.

READ: Rameez Patel in 2 courts for mother and wife's murders

Meanwhile Ali Salman (22), who allegedly shot Rameez's younger brother Razeen (24) outside Polokwane two weeks ago, was released on bail of R5 000 in the Mankweng Magistrate's Court.

Salman and Razeen were on their way home to Polokwane after a night on the town when Razeen was shot along the R71 road.

The cause of the shooting is still a mystery. Razeen was to have testified against Rameez in Fatima's trial in the Limpopo High Court the following day.

READ: Rameez Patel's brother shot a day before scheduled testimony

After being discharged from hospital, police granted Razeen permission to go to his brother Rakeeb in London.

Salman is due to appear in court again on September 7.

Homepage blurb Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

Read more on:    razeen patel  |  fatima patel  |  rameez patel  |  mahejeen patel  |  polokwane  |  bail

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

ConCourt dismisses Gauteng education department's appeal in Overvaal language case

2018-07-26 18:30

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: Maybe she was calling our names while this was happening to her - grieving uncle
 

Why do dogs eat grass?

All of us have seen our dogs happily grazing in our gardens, especially enjoying the uncut long grass on the edges.

 

Paws

Trip to the beach turns deadly for beloved dog
Tragedy for World's Ugliest Dog winner 2018
Hilarious doggo Snapchats that have us in stitches
How your dog can tell what you’re feeling
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Strand 17:29 PM
Road name: Main Road

Cape Town 16:34 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Wednesday, July 25 2018-07-25 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 