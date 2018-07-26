Rameez Patel fails in bid to secure bail in mother's murder case

Rameez Patel, 31 of Polokwane, who is accused of murdering his mother, Mahejeen, has been denied leave to appeal his rejected bail application, Netwerk24 reported.

Patel's lawyers maintained that he should be released on bail to care for his three young sons.

He is on trial for the murder of his mother Mahejeen (51), who was shot in the head in her home in Nirvana, Polokwane, on September 19 2017.

The state maintains that Patel paid a hitman R15 000 to kill his mother because of an alleged dispute over finances.

Patel brought his appeal after the Polokwane Magistrate's Court denied his application to be released on bail in February.

READ: Murder-accused Limpopo businessman denied bail

Members of the ANC Women's League filled the court benches on Thursday to show that they did not want Patel to be released on bail.

Patel was out on bail of R250 000 when he was arrested for the alleged murder of his mother on September 29 2017.

He was granted the R250 000 bail after being charged with the murder of his wife Fatima (28).

Fatima was murdered in the couple's townhouse in Nirvana on April 10. She had been hit with a baseball bat, strangled and then shot in the head with a 9mm pistol.

Patel has denied any involvement in the murder of either his wife or his mother.

READ: Rameez Patel in 2 courts for mother and wife's murders