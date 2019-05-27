Rameez Patel to be tried for mom's murder in 2020

Double murder accused Rameez Patel is expected to return to the Limpopo High Court next year to stand trial for his mother's murder, Mahejeen, who was killed in Nirvana in Polokwane.

Patel appeared in court on Monday when the trial was supposed to start.

However, it was postponed to February 24, 2020.

Patel is being tried separately for the murder of his wife, Fatima, in 2015, also in Nirvana. He is expected to return to court for this case on July 22.

In early 2015, Patel allegedly killed Fatima in their home after a fierce argument over his alleged extra-marital affair.

His brother Razeen testified in court earlier that he (Razeen) told their mother about the circumstances of Fatima's death. The mother was later attacked and killed.

During Patel's trial for Fatima's murder, Razeen testified that he was in the Patels' home on the night Fatima died.

Razeen himself survived an attempt on his life after he was shot at several times in Mankweng, outside Polokwane. He has since sought sanctuary in the United Kingdom.

There have also been attacks on other people close to Patel, but police have not linked him to these incidents.

Patel's father, Firoz, was killed in what was described as a robbery, while Yunus Mayet, the father of Patel's current wife, Nazreen, was also kidnapped and killed.

Patel has new lawyers who are representing him in the trial relating to the murder of his mother.

He was granted bail for the murder of his wife but remains in custody for the murder of his mother.

