The case in which Rameez Patel is accused of murdering his mother will begin on May 27 next year.

Netwerk24 reported that the 32-year-old double murder accused briefly appeared in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

According to that publication, the National Prosecuting Authority indicated that the case would be transferred to the High Court in that city.

Patel remains in custody as his bail application was rejected in February.

During the bail hearing, allegations emerged that Mahejeen Patel had warned her relatives that her son would kill her.

The 51-year-old was killed in her house in the suburb of Nirvana, less than five minutes after Patel left the home.



Father-in-law killed

Patel is currently also on trial in the Limpopo High Court for allegedly killing his wife Fatima Patel. She was shot and killed at the couple's apartment in Nirvana.



He was out on R250 000 bail when he was arrested for his mother's death.

Firoz Patel, his father, was shot and killed in 2016.



Patel's brother could not testify against him as planned on July 16 because he had been shot that weekend.



On September 10, SABC News reported that Patel's father-in-law had been kidnapped at gunpoint and killed in Polokwane the weekend before.



Yunus Mayet, the father of Patel's second wife, was kidnapped at his house in the suburb of Sterpark.



His body was found some time later.

