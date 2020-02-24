 

Rameez Patel waits to stand trial for mum's murder after he gets new lawyers

2020-02-24 16:57

Russel Molefe, Correspondent

Rameez Patel appears in court.

Rameez Patel appears in court. (Marietie Louw-Carstens)

Double murder accused Rameez Patel will have to wait until next month to stand trial for the murder of his mother in Nirvana, Polokwane, in 2015.

The public gallery of the Limpopo High Court was packed on Monday when Patel appeared. Judge President Ephraim Makgoba postponed the matter to Monday March, 2 so that Patel's new legal representation could acquaint themselves with the matter.

Patel's mother, Mahejeen, was attacked and killed soon after he was linked to the brutal murder of his wife, Fatima, at their marital home in Nirvana in 2015. He was also facing trial over her murder which is believed to have followed an argument about his alleged extra-marital affair.

During the trial proceedings of his wife's murder last year, his brother Razeen testified that he was at Patel's home on the night Fatima died. The brother later told their mother about the circumstances which led to Fatima's death.

The mother then confronted Patel, and she was later attacked and killed at her home. Police linked her death to Patel.

READ: Rameez Patel trial: Exhibits missing and magistrate's notes tampered with

Razeen survived an attempt on his life after he was shot at several times in Mankweng outside Polokwane. He has since sought sanctuary in the United Kingdom.

There have also been attacks on other people close to Patel. However, police have not linked him to the incidents.

His father, Firoz, was killed in what was described as a robbery, while Yunus Mayer, the father of Patel's current wife, Nazreen, was also kidnapped and killed.

Patel was granted bail in Fatima's murder case, but abandoned bail in his mother's murder case. 

Read more on:    rameez patel  |  polokwane  |  courts  |  crime
