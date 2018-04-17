 

Rameez Patel's bail application postponed after his co-accused escapes from custody

2018-04-17 20:24

Chester Makana, Correspondent

Rameez Patel. (Marietie Louw-Carstens, Netwerk24)

Rameez Patel. (Marietie Louw-Carstens, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A second murder accused who was set to join Limpopo businessman and murder accused Rameez Patel in the dock for his bail application, has escaped from custody and is said to be in Zimbabwe, the Polokwane Magistrate's Court heard on Tuesday.

Patel was arrested in September 2017 in connection with the murder of his mother, Mahjebeen Patel. The second accused is believed to be the hitman.

"We had hoped that accused number two will join the accused. Unfortunately, he escaped from a police cell, so we need the guidance from the Director of Public Prosecutions [on] whether to continue with [the] accused alone or wait for [the] extradition of [the] second accused," prosecutor Mashudu Mudau told court when he requested that the case be postponed.

Details of how the second accused escaped from the police cells have not been revealed.

READ: 3 prisoners escape from Polokwane holding cells, manhunt launched

Patel wants to be released on bail. He had been out on R250 000 bail for the 2015 murder of his wife Fatima, when his mother was shot and killed at the family house in Nirvana, a suburb of Polokwane.

The case has been postponed to July 30 so that the State can decide the route it should take with regards to the missing accused.

Meanwhile, Patel will return to the Limpopo High Court on Wednesday, where he is on trial for the murder of his wife.
 
Last week the court ruled in favour of the recall of his brother Razeen Patel, so that he can give further evidence, after he claimed he felt threatened when he gave evidence the first time.

Razeen fled to the United Kingdom shortly after his mother's death.

Concerns have been raised about whether the State's case could be comprised, after several key witnesses, including a former employee of Patel, released themselves from the witness protection programme.

News24 previously reported that, in late August 2016, Patel's father Feroz was killed in broad daylight, in what was initially believed to be an armed robbery.

However, police investigations found that nothing had been stolen.

Read more on:    rameez patel  |  polokwane  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Balaclava gang on the run after killing woman on Stilbaai farm

2018-04-17 20:00

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Easter road deaths edge up by 14% from last year
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 20:10 PM
Road name: MyCiTi Bus

Clanwilliam 16:07 PM
Road name: N7

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, April 17 22 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 