Rameez Patel's brother disappears, blood stain found at home

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed that it doesn't know the whereabouts of key witness Razeen Patel, who on Monday was expected to testify in the Limpopo High Court in Polokwane in the trial against his brother Rameez Patel, who stands accused of killing his wife and mother.

NPA Limpopo spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said the investigating officer had gone to Razeen's Nirvana home when he failed to arrive in court.

When the officer arrived at the witness's home, he found Razeen's bakkie there, as well as the key to his house and his cellphone, Malabi-Dzhangi confirmed.

ALSO READ: Rameez Patel's bail application postponed after his co-accused escapes from custody

There was also a blood stain spotted on the ground.

She said the investigating officer was looking into Razeen's whereabouts.

The trial was postponed to July 16.

News24 previously reported that Razeen was recalled after an application by the prosecution. This, after he claimed that he had felt intimidated when he initially gave evidence.

ALSO READ: Rameez Patel's brother recalled as key witness in murder trial after intimidation claims

Rameez Patel has been charged with the murder of his wife Fatima, who was found dead in a pool of blood at the accused's rental apartment in Nirvana, Polokwane, in April 2015.

He is also accused of murdering his mother Mahjebeen, who was shot and killed in September 2017 while Patel was out on bail.

Razeen Patel fled to the United Kingdom shortly after his mother's death.

In late August 2016, Patel's father Feroz was killed in what was initially believed to be an armed robbery. Police, however, found that nothing had been stolen.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter