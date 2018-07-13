Rameez Patel's brother 'found well in his home' and will testify - NPA

The brother of murder-accused Rameez Patel has been found and is expected to testify when the trial resumes on Monday.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Limpopo spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said on Friday that Razeen Patel was "found well in his home".

ALSO READ: Rameez Patel's brother disappears, blood stain found at home

"He will testify on 16 July," she said.

She referred further enquiries to the police, who said that they did not have jurisdiction over court matters.

When Razeen failed to arrive at the Limpopo High Court in Polokwane to testify on Monday, the investigating officer went to his Nirvana home, where he found the man's bakkie as well as the key to his house and his cellphone.

Series of deaths

A blood stain had also been spotted on the ground and the police officer looked into his witness' whereabouts.

News24 previously reported that Razeen was recalled after a prosecution application. This, after he claimed that he had felt intimidated when he initially gave evidence.

Rameez has been charged with the murder of his wife Fatima, who was found dead in a pool of blood at the accused's rental apartment in Nirvana, Polokwane in April 2015.

ALSO READ: Rameez Patel's brother recalled as key witness in murder trial after intimidation claims

He is also accused of murdering his mother Mahjebeen, who was shot and killed in September 2017 while he was out on bail.

Razeen fled to the United Kingdom shortly after his mother's death.

In late August 2016, Rameez's father Feroz was killed in what was initially believed to be an armed robbery. Police, however, found that nothing had been stolen.