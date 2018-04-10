 

Rameez Patel's brother recalled as key witness in murder trial after intimidation claims

2018-04-10

Chester Makana, Correspondent

Rameez Patel has appeared for murder. (Chester Makana, News24)

The key witness in the murder trial of Limpopo businessman Rameez Patel is to be recalled to give further evidence in the Limpopo High Court in Polokwane.

The court ruled in favour of a prosecution application for the recall of Razeen Patel, who is the accused's brother, after the witness claimed that he felt intimidated when he initially gave evidence.

State advocate Mashudu Mudau argued that Section 167 of Criminal Procedure Act provided for the recall of witnesses in the middle of a trial.

But Patel's lawyer, Meshack Thipe of Legodi Attorneys, was opposed to the recall and argued that the witness would contradict his earlier testimony.

Judge Joseph Raulinga, ruled that it was in the interest of justice to recall the witness.

READ: If I die an unnatural death, it's my son - court hears in Rameez Patel case

"I am satisfied that Razeen Patel testified while he was under threat and we have such evidence," said Raulinga

"It is therefore my view that the evidence that is going to be tendered is crucial," he added.

Patel's first lawyer withdrew when the State applied for the witnesses' recall. He claimed that he felt conflicted.

Patel has been charged with the murder of his wife Fatima who was found dead in the pool of blood at the accused's rental apartment in Nirvana, a suburb in Polokwane, in April 2015.

He is also accused of murdering his mother Mahjebeen, who was shot and killed in September 2017.

Razeen Patel fled to the United Kingdom shortly after his mother's death.

News24 previously reported that, in late August 2016, Patel's father Feroz was killed in broad daylight, in what was initially believed to be an armed robbery.

However, police investigations found that nothing had been stolen.

The case was postponed to the April 18.

Read more on:    rameez patel  |  polokwane  |  courts  |  crime

