 

Rampedi won't apologise over 'molester' comments, Pauw's lawyer drafting papers

2020-03-03 15:41

Canny Maphanga

Jacques Pauw

Jacques Pauw (PHOTO: Adrian de Kock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Lawyers representing journalist Piet Rampedi say their client has not apologised or retracted statements he made about fellow journalist Jacques Pauw on social media.

"We made no apology or retraction. Twenty-four hours have long passed and still no court action by Mr Pauw," attorney Eric Mabuza told News24 on Monday.

This comes after Pauw gave Rampedi 24 hours to retract and apologise for statements in which he called Pauw a "molester".

Pauw's lawyer, Willem de Klerk, demanded in February that Rampedi immediately remove the offending "false and defamatory" statements from all platforms where it was originally published, as well as publish an unconditional retraction and apology within 24 hours, as reported by News24.

READ | Pauw gives Rampedi a 24-hour cease-and-desist notice over 'molester', 'liar' claims

It all began when Daily Maverick published an article by Pauw titled "Malema and Rampedi spin outlandish new 'rogue unit' narrative" on February 18, 2020.

Rampedi quickly responded by calling Pauw a "liar" and "molester" via his social media pages. He also alleged that Pauw lied in his 2017 book that the Guptas had bankrolled Rampedi's newspaper.

Pauw did not respond to News24's numerous attempts for comment.

De Klerk told News24 on Tuesday: "I cannot comment any further than to say we're in the process of drafting papers."


Read more on:    jacques pauw  |  piet rampedi  |  media  |  social media
NEXT ON NEWS24X

JUST IN | 'The Lost Boys of Bird Island': Publishers withdraw paedophilia scandal book

47 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | SA comes to the rescue: Local company donates 30 000 masks to fight coronavirus
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 15:44 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
Cape Town 15:32 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
R413K in the bag for one Daily Lotto player 2020-03-02 21:29 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 