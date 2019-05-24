 

Rand Water hits three Gauteng metros with water restrictions

2019-05-24 20:01

Sesona Ngqakamba

Rand Water (Supplied)

Rand Water (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Higher than normal water consumption coupled with below average dam levels, have resulted in restrictions applied in three Gauteng metros.

City of Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni were hit with a "reduced flow" from Friday morning, said Rand Water spokesperson Justice Mohale.

"These reductions are as a consequence of higher than normal demand resulting in average storage capacity dropping below 60%," said spokesperson Justice Mohale. 

Mohale said some reservoirs including Brakfontein, Klipfontein and Hartebeeshoek are "currently below safe operating levels".

"Rand Water's operating philosophy is to maintain reservoir storage levels between 60% and 80% for equitable distribution which is why we are taking the measure of reducing the flow. 

"This is being implemented to assist with the recovery of these reservoir levels while managing high water consumption within the above mentioned metros," said Mohale.

He said consumers have been asked to use water sparingly. 

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    rand water  |  johannesburg ­  |  water
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Saturday's weather: Fine and warm day for most of SA

2019-05-24 19:51

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
One lucky winner in tonight's Daily Lotto draw 17 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 