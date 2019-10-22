 

Rand Water takes strain as temperatures remain high

2019-10-22 19:02

Ntwaagae Seleka

The Vaal Dam overflows in 2011. (Gallo)

Soaring temperatures are putting a strain on Rand Water resources.

The water utility supplies municipalities in Gauteng, North West, the Free State and Mpumalanga. Parts of these areas have been experiencing a heatwave over recent days. 

"Water is too precious to waste and is a natural resource that can no longer be taken for granted. Rand Water is working hard to manage the water demand requirements of our municipal and industrial customers in Gauteng, North West, the Free State and Mpumalanga. 

"However, the current combination of extremely high temperatures and virtually no rainfall within our area of supply has resulted in high water consumption levels, which is placing a significant amount of stress on our system," Rand Water spokesperson Justice Mohale said. 

The water utility is continuously monitoring all its reservoir levels and that of its customers.  

"We note the measures adopted by our municipal customers to manage the situation, including the monitoring of adherence to water restrictions where applicable, and the prioritisation of the repair of municipal water leaks. 

He called on consumers to use water sparingly. 

"Water is too precious to waste and is a natural resource that can no longer be taken for granted," Mohale said.

On Monday, officials said Day Zero was not yet on the horizon for Gauteng, although water levels were declining in the Vaal Dam, according to News24. 

