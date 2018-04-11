 

Rand Water threatens to cut water to Emfuleni municipality over R419m debt

2018-04-11 15:05

Lizeka Tandwa

Emfuleni Mayor Jacob Khawe barricaded the gates of Rand Water's Glenvista head office in January following water cuts due to debt. (Supplied)

Rand Water has announced that it will once again reduce the bulk water supply to the Emfuleni Local Municipality after it failed to reach a settlement on the payment of the municipality's R419m debt. 

Rand Water's Justice Mohale said in a statement on Wednesday that the entity was taking action after the municipality failed to honour its recent agreements to settle its account.

"Rand Water has now formally notified Emfuleni Local Municipality of its intention to commence the process of reducing its bulk water flow by 20% to the municipality," he said. 

Rand Water started its negotiations with Emfuleni municipality in January after the municipality paid R150m in December.

Disgruntled mayor barricades Rand Water gates demanding water for residents

The situation at the municipality made headlines when water supply was cut at the beginning of the year during an intense heatwave in Gauteng. This led to protests in certain communities, including Palm Springs, over water supply.

Other areas that were affected by the January water cuts include Vanderbijlpark, Evaton West, Evaton, Evaton North, Lakeside, Sebokeng, Rustervaal and Roshnee. Mohale said this was a last-resort measure for Rand Water after all other mechanisms had failed.

He added that Rand Water had informed Water and Sanitation Minister Gugile Nkwinti and Gauteng Premier David Makhura of its intentions. 

Emfuleni municipal spokesperson Makhosonke Sangweni said that he would release a statement later on Wednesday. 

'The court was wrong' - Momberg supporter after leave to appeal postponed again

58 minutes ago

WATCH LIVE: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's memorial service
Lotto results for Saturday, April 7 2018-04-07 21:06
