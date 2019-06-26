Rand Water wraps up its planned 54-hour maintenance

The City of Johannesburg says residents can officially breathe a sigh of relief as Rand Water wraps up its 54-hour maintenance on Wednesday.

"The installation of the butterfly valve on the 2500mm-diameter line has now been completed and recharging of the pipeline has commenced," the City said in a statement on Wednesday.

This comes after the City issued a notice to residents, which led to concerns about the impact on water supply. This notice was in compliance with the National Water Act No. 36 of 1998, News24 earlier reported.

MMC for Environment and Infrastructure Services, Nico de Jager, has thanked residents for adhering to the call to use water sparingly and Joburg Water for keeping residents informed.

De Jager has, however, reminded all residents that Level 1 water restrictions were still in place and urged all residents to continue using water sparingly because the City was in the middle of a "rain-starved winter".

Johannesburg Water, in an effort to maintain a culture of water conservation, is still implementing Level 1 water restrictions.

This is according to Section 44 (3) of the Water Services by-law, the City said.

The section states that, on an annual basis, between 06:00 and 18:00 from September 1 to March 31, and between 08:00 and 16h00 from April 1 to August 31, all consumers are prohibited from watering and irrigating their gardens.

"Consumers are also prohibited from using a hosepipe to clean paved areas and driveways with municipal water," the City said.

