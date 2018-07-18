 

Randburg supermarket burns in early morning blaze

2018-07-18 10:11

Jenna Etheridge

A SuperSpar store at a shopping centre in Bergbron, Randburg has been badly damaged in a blaze. (Kyle Cowan, News24)

A SuperSpar store at a shopping centre in Bergbron, Randburg was badly damaged in a blaze in the early hours of Wednesday morning, Johannesburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said.

Firefighters were called to the scene in Gordon Road around 01:30, he said.

"On arrival we found that a Spar shop was well alight. We managed to contain the fire to only Spar. No other injuries were reported."

Photos of the fire showed huge flames and smoke above the shop.

Three fire trucks managed to extinguish the blaze after a few hours.

The damage to the shop was extensive and the whole roof was affected, Mulaudzi said.

Adjacent shops, meanwhile, were unaffected and should be able to open on Wednesday.

He said the cause of the fire was being investigated.

