Randfontein man dies after being shot – allegedly by granddaughter (8)

A
Randfontein man has died in hospital a week after his eight-year-old granddaughter
accidentally shot him.
“The man
died yesterday in the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto due to his critical
injuries,” David Masedi of the SAPD told YOU.
Last week
YOU reported that the eight-year-old girl had thought the firearm was a toy gun
when she shot her grandfather in the forehead, just above the eye, on Tuesday
(3 April).
YOU
magazine visited the family at their brown face-brick home in Helikon Park
where a member of the family, who asked not be named, confirmed the heart-breaking
news.
The source
was overcome with emotion twice and told us that it was an incredibly difficult
time for the family, several of whom have already undergone trauma counselling.
Because the case is so sensitive, the family member didn’t want to elaborate
any further on how the incident occurred.
The grandfather’s
wife and grandchildren were reportedly all in the bedroom at the time of the
incident. Shortly after the shot was fired at around 7.10am, the paramedics and
police were called to the house in Helikon Park in Randfontein.
“On their
arrival at the scene paramedics rushed to the bedroom of the house, where they
found the man in his bed,” ER24’s Russel Meiring said in a media statement on 3
April.
The
grandfather suffered a critical head injury and was taken to the hospital in a serious
condition, where he died of his injuries a week later.
Masedi confirms
that the charge of attempted murder would now be changed to murder. “The case
is still being investigated,” he says.
Dr Llewelyn
Curlewis, a legal expert from Pretoria, says that if the eight-year-old girl did
pull the trigger, she won’t face charges of murder.
“That would
only happen if it was proven that she shot him intentionally, which is
unlikely.”
He also
added that it’s highly likely that the case will be changed to one of negligent
possession of a firearm.