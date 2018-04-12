 

Randfontein man dies after being shot – allegedly by granddaughter (8)

2018-04-12 12:14

Marizka Coetzer

A Randfontein man has died in hospital a week after his eight-year-old granddaughter accidentally shot him.

“The man died yesterday in the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto due to his critical injuries,” David Masedi of the SAPD told YOU.

Last week YOU reported that the eight-year-old girl had thought the firearm was a toy gun when she shot her grandfather in the forehead, just above the eye, on Tuesday (3 April).

YOU magazine visited the family at their brown face-brick home in Helikon Park where a member of the family, who asked not be named, confirmed the heart-breaking news.

The source was overcome with emotion twice and told us that it was an incredibly difficult time for the family, several of whom have already undergone trauma counselling. Because the case is so sensitive, the family member didn’t want to elaborate any further on how the incident occurred.

The grandfather’s wife and grandchildren were reportedly all in the bedroom at the time of the incident. Shortly after the shot was fired at around 7.10am, the paramedics and police were called to the house in Helikon Park in Randfontein.

“On their arrival at the scene paramedics rushed to the bedroom of the house, where they found the man in his bed,” ER24’s Russel Meiring said in a media statement on 3 April.

The grandfather suffered a critical head injury and was taken to the hospital in a serious condition, where he died of his injuries a week later.

Masedi confirms that the charge of attempted murder would now be changed to murder. “The case is still being investigated,” he says.

Dr Llewelyn Curlewis, a legal expert from Pretoria, says that if the eight-year-old girl did pull the trigger, she won’t face charges of murder.

“That would only happen if it was proven that she shot him intentionally, which is unlikely.”

He also added that it’s highly likely that the case will be changed to one of negligent possession of a firearm.

