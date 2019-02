Karoo National Park rangers are still searching for a lion which is on the loose outside Beaufort West, Western Cape.

But rangers hope that chances of finding the wild animal are greater after the discovery of a female eland carcass at a nearby farm on Tuesday.

"A lion with a full belly is likely to sleep for some time. This will thus work to our advantage and we can gain time on the lion," said park manager Nico van der Walt.

The rangers have been searching for the escaped lion for six days.

Van der Walt said the search party included 14 rangers and about six volunteers from neighbouring farms.

He said the search team followed the spoor until sunset on Tuesday, covering an area of about 11.8km from the park.

The search resumed on Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday News24 reported that Reynold "Rey T" Thakhuli, SANParks general manager for Media, PR and Stakeholder Relations, said high rainfall in the area had created a hole under a fence, which the lion took advantage of to escape from the 1 000km2 park.

