Rape-accused pastor Timothy Omotoso to spend third Christmas behind bars pending judgment

Rape-accused televangelist Timothy Omotoso in Springbok regalia, and his two co-accused Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho. (Nosipiwo Manona, Correspondent)

Despite all the efforts of rape-accused pastor Timothy Omotoso to secure his release from jail, he will still spend Christmas behind bars.

This year, Omotoso will spend his third Christmas at St Albans Correctional Centre, since his arrest in April 2017.

During a brief appearance in the Eastern Cape High Court in Port Elizabeth on Thursday, Omotoso arrived clad in the colours of Rugby World Cup champions, the Springboks, and his followers were excited to see him in his regalia.

Jubilant followers screamed out: "Daddy! The General! Pappa!" as soon as he entered Court A. But, unlike the Springboks, he was not triumphant, having failed in his efforts to have the charges against him reduced.

Omotoso and his co-accused, Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho, face 97 charges including rape, human trafficking and racketeering. Included in the charges are offences which allegedly took place on international business trips.

Postponed for 'outcome of application'

Defence lawyer Peter Daubermann previously argued that they believed any allegations relating to crimes that were not committed in the Port Elizabeth or Eastern Cape jurisdictions should not be heard in the High Court in Port Elizabeth.



But Judge Irma Schoeman rejected their application, prompting the accused to take the case to the Supreme Court of Appeal, which was also unsuccessful.

They later approached the Constitutional Court, which has not yet decided on the application.

On Thursday, Schoeman postponed the matter to January 28, 2020, for "the outcome of the application to the Constitutional Court of South Africa".

This means Omotoso will remain in jail.

The bail of his co-accused was extended.



