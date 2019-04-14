 

Rape, murder-accused teen dies in Mpumalanga police cells

2019-04-14 17:02

Poloko Tau, Correspondent

(iStock)

(iStock)

The death of a rape and murder-accused teenager while in police custody is now the subject of an investigation by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID).

According to IPID, the body of 17-year-old Calvin Chiloane was allegedly found hanging inside his cell at Pienaar police station in Mpumalanga on Saturday.

His body was discovered a day after he appeared in court on Friday. According to IPID, his school shirt was used to "commit suicide".

"The deceased had been arrested for rape and murder of a 16-year-old school girl who was found in a shallow grave. He was detained at Pienaar (police station) to appear in court on Monday for a social worker's report and bail application," said IPID spokesperson Moses Dlamini.

"He was detained alone in a juvenile cell after his appearance in court on Friday. The family of the deceased was informed (and) an inquest docket was opened and will be investigated by  IPID."

Dlamini said a post-mortem will be conducted and will be arranged for Monday.

Read more on:    ipid  |  nelspruit
Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
