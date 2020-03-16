 

Rape suspect on the run after allegedly hacking policeman to death

2020-03-16 19:09

Russel Molefe, Correspondent

A suspected rapist, who allegedly brutally hacked a 53-year-old police officer to death with a panga in Sibasa, Limpopo, was on Monday still on the run.

He also allegedly attacked and seriously wounded the 17-year-old rape survivor with the same weapon.

The incidents happened on Sunday. 

National police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said: "The Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences detective arrived at his office [on Sunday]. He was met by the rape survivor, who alleged that she was raped by her uncle.

"The warrant officer acted immediately to assist the complainant and, while conveying her to a local police station, he came across the suspect in the Sibasa CBD. 

"His attempt to arrest the suspect turned fatal when the suspect produced a panga and hacked the policeman to death. He then fled on foot, but not without also hacking and seriously injuring the rape survivor."

The girl is being treated at a local hospital.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said various units are on the trail of the suspect. 

National police commissioner General Khehla Mthembu called on members of the community to assist the police. He condemned the attack. 


Read more on:    polokwane  |  crime
