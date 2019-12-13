Rashied Staggie murder: Former gang leader killed in same road where his brother died two decades ago

Former Hard Livings gang leader Rashied Staggie was killed in a hail of bullets in the same road where his twin brother, Rashaad, died two decades ago.

In a statement issued on Friday, Brigadier Novela Potelwa said that a 58-year-old man had been shot in London Road in Salt River, Cape Town. Staggie was not named in the statement, but Potelwa said the wounded man had died on his way to a nearby hospital.

"Information at the disposal of the police indicates that the deceased was sitting in his vehicle when two unknown suspects emerged, fired several shots at him and fled on foot," she said.

Photographs from the scene showed a silver Toyota Yaris with a least 12 bullet holes. One bullet hole was in the bonnet of the car. Another had hit the passenger side.

Two hours after the shooting, Staggie's daughter, Ingrid Carolus, appeared outside his home screaming: "He's dead, he's dead!"

ANALYSIS | Rashied Staggie: Last of the Cape Flats' OGs

A police source told TimesLive that Staggie's son had rushed him to hospital, hoping he would survive.

"Rival gangs have been after his blood for a while. He was also worried about his safety; the cameras at his house are testimony to that," the source said.

Friday morning's shooting followed another incident on Thursday night, where another Hard Livings gang leader was killed.

According to TimesLive, Ballie Tips was shot in the head in Westridge, Mitchells Plain.

Netwerk24 reported that, according to the publication's sources, there is a war going on between the Hard Livings and the 28s gang.

It reported that a week ago, a family member of Ernie "Lastig" Solomon, a 28s gang leader, was shot dead in Paarl by a 15-year-old suspect.

At the time of his death, Staggie was out on R5 000 bail after he was arrested near the Canal Walk shopping centre in April 2016 on suspicion of being in possession of stolen cigars and whiskey, according to News24.

Staggie, Jayaraj Pillay, Pillay’s son Michaheel Pillay, and Joao de Gouveia were charged with possession of stolen property.

They were allegedly found with 23 bottles of Johnnie Walker Green, which may have come from a R10.5m shipment stolen from Cleveland, Johannesburg.

When he was arrested in 2016, Staggie was out on parole after serving 13 years behind bars for a burglary at the Faure police armoury.

Staggie's brother Rashaad, also belonged to the Hard Livings gang. He was shot and set alight in Salt River in 1996 by a group called People Against Gangsterism and Drugs.

