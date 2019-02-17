 

Rasool accuses Zille of using her husband to 'salvage' her SOPA speech, Zille says accusations 'pathetic'

2019-02-17 19:17
Western Cape premier Helen Zille delivers her final State of the Province Address. (Jan Gerber/News24)

Western Cape premier Helen Zille delivers her final State of the Province Address. (Jan Gerber/News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

ANC election campaign leader in the Western Cape Ebrahim Rasool has accused outgoing Western Cape Premier Helen Zille of using her husband to salvage her state of the Province Address (SOPA).

"I think this is sad that Helen Zille has to turn her husband into a victim to salvage her speech. That is the epitaph for Helen Zille’s premiership and public life," he said.

Rasool was speaking at a media briefing on Sunday, where he also said Zille’s “staunch defence of colonialism has forever obliterated her claims around her association with the murdered black consciousness leader Steve Biko”.

During her speech on Friday, Zille - who in May will become the only Western Cape premier to have completed two terms – focused on the legacy of her two administrations and contrasted it with the national government. 

ANC members, who had stormed out of the legislature during the address allegedly accosted Zille’s husband Johann Maree while they were on their way out.

Rasool said the ANC welcomed an investigation threatened by Western Cape Legislature Speaker Sharna Fernandez into the incident.

READ: Standing ovation from DA, empty ANC benches for Premier Zille's SOPA swansong

"As I said this is sad that Helen Zille has to turn her husband into a victim to salvage her speech. They can go through the motions of investigating it. We welcome it because the impression that they gave was that the man was assaulted. There was no assault," Rasool said. 

He added: "Like all her investigations, it will get nowhere".

Rasool on Sunday also welcomed Patricia de Lille’s Good party which launched its election manifesto at the weekend.

“Patricia de Lille is not a threat to the ANC. She’s a threat to the DA, whatever she does subtracts from the DA for us. That is good news. She’s a significant player in the Western Cape but she’s not a threat to the ANC,” he said.

In response, Zille described Rasool's remarks as "pathetic and not worthy of comment". 

She said "my state of the province address speaks for itself". 

ALSO READ:'Goodbye and good riddance, Zille' - Western Cape ANC protest, walk out of SOPA

"If that's a story, you can imagine if it were the other way around, if DA members had turned on the spouse of an ANC premier. I mean, it's pathetic, it's not even worthy of comment. 

She added that the incident involving her husband and ANC members was "typical" and ANC must apologise. 

"They should just apologise, but instead they try to turn themselves into the wronged party," Zille said. 

Read more on:    da  |  anc  |  hellen zille  |  politics
NEXT ON NEWS24X

ANC MP defects to Manyi's ATM

2019-02-17 17:57

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Incredibly ingenuitive or ridiculously reckless? Man uses broken wiper blades to manually wipe windscreen
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Camps Bay 19:02 PM
Road name: Victoria Road

Gordons Bay 16:44 PM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
Here are the results for the Saturday, 16 February Lottery draw 2019-02-16 21:01 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 