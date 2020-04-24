 

Re-skilling on the cards for homeless housed in temporary shelters in Gauteng - Lesufi

2020-04-24 05:28

Sesona Ngqakamba

The government will be failing the homeless if it releases them back onto the streets post the Covid-19 lockdown. 

This according to acting Gauteng Social Development MEC Panyaza Lesufi, who said the department was working on an intervention plan beyond the coronavirus for the homeless.

He was speaking to the media after receiving 2 600 12.5kg bags of maize meal from NPO Meal SA at the Tshwane food bank on Thursday.

"If you have to release them back onto the streets, I think we would have failed as the government and so we are trying to put proper systems in place to protect them, but most importantly re-skill them," Lesufi added. 

ANALYSIS | Majority of Gauteng's homeless still on the streets despite lockdown

He said many of the homeless, who have been housed during the lockdown, requested assistance such as bursaries, and some were seeking to return to school.

Others have admitted to being addicted to drugs and want the department to assist them with rehabilitation, added Lesufi, saying it would be looking into all the requests to uplift their lives.

Thousands of homeless people have been housed in temporary shelters across the province since the start of the lockdown on 27 March. 

News24 previously reported when the government started planning for the lockdown, it estimated there were 15 000 homeless people in the province, but the number spiked to more than 50 000, with 15 000 in Johannesburg and 10 000 in Tshwane alone. 

Read more on:    pretoria  |  coronavirus  |  health  |  lockdown
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Coronavirus morning update: What's next for lockdown, the 5 levels, and Western Cape now has most cases

2020-04-24 05:02

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | President Cyril Ramaphosa to address nation on economic and social relief measures
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Kommetjie 06:38 AM
Road name: Kommetjie Road

Chapmans Peak 06:29 AM
Road name: Chapmans Peak Drive

More traffic reports
Two Daily Lotto players win jackpot 2020-04-23 21:36 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 