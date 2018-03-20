READ: Ramaphosa's full letter to suspended SARS chief Moyane

Cape Town – "I have lost confidence in your ability to lead SARS," President Cyril Ramaphosa wrote in a scathing letter to now suspended commissioner Tom Moyane.

"These are not ordinary circumstances. Protecting SARS and by corollary the public interest must be my primary concern," Ramaphosa wrote in the letter, saying he had no choice, in the public interest, to suspend him pending disciplinary proceedings.

"As commissioner of SARS you hold a high position of trust in the management of our public finances. The disrepute in which you have brought SARS and the government as a whole and the risk to the national revenue fund are enormous."

