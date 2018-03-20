 

READ: Ramaphosa's full letter to suspended SARS chief Moyane

2018-03-20 08:03

Tammy Petersen

Cape Town – "I have lost confidence in your ability to lead SARS," President Cyril Ramaphosa wrote in a scathing letter to now suspended commissioner Tom Moyane.

READ: Tom Moyane suspended with immediate effect

"These are not ordinary circumstances. Protecting SARS and by corollary the public interest must be my primary concern," Ramaphosa wrote in the letter, saying he had no choice, in the public interest, to suspend him pending disciplinary proceedings.

"As commissioner of SARS you hold a high position of trust in the management of our public finances. The disrepute in which you have brought SARS and the government as a whole and the risk to the national revenue fund are enormous."

Read the full letter here: 

null

null


KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    sars  |  cyril ramaphosa  |  tom moyane

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Acting SARS commissioner announced

2018-03-20 06:44

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Ramaphosa says there are lessons to learn from Zimbabwe on land reform
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, March 17 2018-03-17 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 