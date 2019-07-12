 

Reality TV husband arrested for allegedly poisoning his wife with anti-freeze after 'suicide pact'

2019-07-12 16:29

News24 Correspondent

Police say the suspect is alleged to have used anti-freeze to poison his wife. (iStock)

A 29-year-old Durban man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his wife by poisoning her with anti-freeze.

KwaZulu-Natal police confirmed that a 30-year-old woman had been found dead at her home in Berea on July 5.

Her husband was arrested and appeared three days later in the Durban Magistrate's Court, where the matter was postponed to September 6, said police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele.

IOL reported that Megan Doorasamy allegedly poisoned his wife, Devashnee Naidoo, after the unemployed couple made a suicide pact.

After allegedly killing her, Doorasamy then stayed with her body for four days before reporting the incident to the police, IOL reported.

According to IOL, the State told the court that when police found Naidoo's body, it was apparent that she had been beaten up.

The Sowetan reported that the couple had been featured on the SABC3 reality TV wedding show Married in a Flash, where couples are given three days and a budget to plan and execute their wedding.

durban  |  poisoning
