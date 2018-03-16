 

Reasonable prospect of a successful prosecution of Zuma - Shaun Abrahams

2018-03-16 18:45

Jeanette Chabalala and Alex Mitchley

Shaun Abrahams. (File, Netwerk24)

Pretoria - The National Prosecuting Authority says it believes it can successfully prosecute former president Jacob Zuma.

Embattled NPA boss Shaun Abrahams announced that Zuma will be prosecuted for one count of racketeering, two counts of corruption, one count of money laundering and 12 counts of fraud.  

"After consideration of the matter, I'm of the view that there are reasonable prospects of a successful prosecution of Mr Zuma," Abrahams told reporters in Pretoria on Friday.

Abrahams said Zuma's representations largely related to allegations of prosecutoral manipulation, impropriety, fair trial abuses, prosecutoral misconduct and the deliberate leaking of information to the media.

Zuma also pointed out that there were inexplicable delays in bringing the matter to trial.

"Mr Zuma, in addition, disputes all the allegations against him and records that he lacked the requisite intention to commit any of the crimes listed in the indictment.

READ: French arms company Thales to be prosecuted along with Zuma - NPA

"I am mindful that everyone is equal before the law and enjoys the rights to equal protection and benefit of the law. Similarly, the NPA, in executing it's constitutional and legal mandate, will ensure that alleged perpetrators of crime will be prosecuted without fear, favour of prejudice, irrespective of their station in life."

The charges relate to 783 questionable payments Zuma allegedly received in connection with the controversial multi-billion-rand arms deal.

Abrahams said he notified Zuma of his decision earlier in the day.

Former NPA boss Mokotedi Mpshe dropped the charges in 2009, based on the recordings of the so-called "spy tapes", which were presented to him by Zuma's legal team.

The tapes were made up of recordings of telephone conversations between then Scorpions boss Leonard McCarthy and former NPA boss Bulelani Ngcuka, which Zuma's legal team claimed showed political interference in the decision to charge him.

The charges were subsequently withdrawn, just before Zuma was sworn in for his first term as president.

In 2017 the Supreme Court of Appeal dismissed Zuma's and the NPA's appeal to a high court ruling that the dropping of the corruption charges against him by Mpshe was "irrational".

