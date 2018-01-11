 

Recalling Zuma will cause havoc, Transform SA warns ANC leaders

2018-01-11 15:12

Mahlatse Mahlase

President Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa. (Themba Makofane, Daily Sun)

President Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa. (Themba Makofane, Daily Sun)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg - Removing President Jacob Zuma will cause economic havoc and could spark widespread violence. That is the view of a barely-known entity calling itself Transform SA. 

The organisation has sent a letter to the ANC’s national executive committee warning them against even debating Zuma’s recall.

The letter, prepared by legal firm Maubane Mphahlele INC, demands assurances that ANC has "no intention to discuss, deliberate or decide on the removal of President Zuma from office".  

"Any attempt by the NEC or any structure under the control of the ANC to remove President Zuma from office would be unlawful and unconstitutional," the letter dated January 10 states.

It was served on the ANC just hours before its Wednesday inaugural NEC meeting, that was widely expected to discuss Zuma’s fate. 

However, the matter was not raised during the short meeting and members instead focused on the contents of the January 8 statement to celebrate the party’s 106th birthday in East London.

READ: Zuma survives first Ramaphosa NEC meeting

Putting country in 'jeopardy'

Transform SA leader Adil Nchabeleng told News24 that the ANC NEC had no powers to oust Zuma as state president, arguing that this power rests with Parliament. 

"They don’t have a mandate from the branches. The president of the country is not elected by the NEC, but is elected by Parliament, so their powers are limited unless they amend the party’s constitution," Nchabeleng said.

Zuma is facing an uncertain future, after Cyril Ramaphosa became party president at the ANC's December elective conference.

Some NEC members believe Zuma is on his way out and that his future at the helm of the country is likely to be discussed at another NEC meeting next week. 

Nchabeleng said those who wanted Zuma out, wanted to put the country in "jeopardy".  

"It is not the great time to create instability, the economy is at the most stable it has ever been. Why would they start again with insinuations of creating another havoc… where you could have a groundswell of violence and instability," Nchabeleng said. 

Also read: Rand briefly hits R12.55/$ on rumours Zuma staying put

Nchabeleng and another leader of Transform SA, Tshepo Kgadima, are featured regularly on ANN7 as commentators.

He laughed off a question on whether they were being funded by the Gupta family that used to own the channel.

"Just because we appear on ANN7? I wish [I] had links with the Guptas... I have not met any of them, we have not received any cent from them," he said. 

He said Transform SA was a grassroots organisation made up of professionals representing different communities in need.  

Read more on:    anc  |  jacob zuma  |  johannesburg  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Mbalula condemns Rustenburg violence

2018-01-11 14:07

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students); or surname (IEB Students) to view results

ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
Late poet laureate Kgositsile helped shape hip hop culture
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, January 10 2018-01-10 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 