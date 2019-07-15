 

'Reckless' taxi driver found with police gun

2019-07-15 19:03

Jenni Evans

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A taxi driver stopped on suspicion of being drunk, was found carrying a police gun with its serial number filed off, Kagiso police said on Monday. 

Police spokesperson Captain Solomon Sibiya said police pulled the taxi over on Dulcie September street at about 01:10 on Sunday after the driver skipped stop streets and drove recklessly. 

"The police pulled the taxi aside and conducted a search, to both the vehicle and the driver who was allegedly intoxicated," said Sibiya.

A case docket of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition was opened at Kagiso police, and he was formally charged. 

He is expected to appear in the Kagiso Magistrate's Court soon. 

READ: More than 700 firearms missing, stolen or unaccounted for in Ekurhuleni - DA

The Kagiso Station Commander Brigadier Themba Maduna has decided that these stop and search operations will be stepped up on routes like Impala road next to Tshepisong, west of Johannesburg, and the R41 which cuts through Witpoortjie and Kagiso. 

This followed hijackings of delivery vans, trucks and motorists by people posing as law enforcement authorities. 

Read more on:    saps  |  guns
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Soweto blackouts: Mashaba seeks urgent meeting with Eskom board over 'no pay no fix' policy

2019-07-15 18:59

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto stands at R420 000 with no Sunday winner 2019-07-14 21:23 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 