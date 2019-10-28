Recognise these guys? Hawks call for public's help catching Cape Town CIT robbers

Suspects wanted by the Hawks in connection with a CIT robbery in Epping, Cape Town in February 2019. (Image: Supplied)

The Hawks in the Western Cape have turned to the public for information on three gunmen who robbed a cash-in-transit vehicle in Epping on February 11, 2019.

In a statement, the Hawks' National Priority Violent Crimes (NPVC) has appealed to members of the public to come forward with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects.

"Three unknown suspects approached and disarmed the G4S crew member who stood guard at [the] entrance of the fast food outlet at Viking petrol service station in Epping, near Elsies River, in the early hours of the 11th February 2019," Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Philani Nkwalase said.

"A shock trolley cash bag was taken containing an undisclosed amount of cash, and the suspects fled the scene in a getaway vehicle.”

Nkwalase added that, as an armoured vehicle gave chase, several shots were also fired at the CIT vehicle. No injuries were reported.

"The suspects fled on foot after abandoning the getaway vehicle approximately a thousand metres away from the crime scene.

"Anyone with credible information that would ensure the arrest of the gunmen should contact the Hawks' investigating officer, Sergeant Ludwe Mzana, on 082 559 4689,” Nkwalase said.