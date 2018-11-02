 

Reconciled couple waiting to hear if State will drop charges after wife's failed 'hit' attempt

2018-11-02 13:04

Jenna Etheridge

Petina Coetzee and her husband Austin. (Facebook)

Petina Coetzee and her husband Austin, on whom she allegedly took out a hit, are in agreement about their future, but they are still waiting for the State to decide whether they will have a happy ending after all.

The couple have reconciled since Petina was arrested in October 2016 for conspiracy to commit murder.

Western Cape High Court Judge André le Grange tried to make sense of the whole case during her pre-trial conference on Friday and why it had not yet reached a resolution.

"Is it that the State doesn't want to withdraw charges?" he asked.

Read: Family stability given as reason for ‘murder hit’ mom to return home

Coetzee's lawyer William Booth said the married couple came to an agreement and the representations to the Western Cape Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) reflected this; that the State should consider withdrawing the charges.

He had been in numerous meetings with the State since the last pre-trial conference in September.

"Mr Weber, who represents the complainant [Austin], has been present and involved in all negotiations," he said.

"The State has come to them with certain aspects and we are taking instructions on that... we are hoping to have the matter finalised [soon]."

Petina, dressed in a blue and white patterned dress, with a white jacket and white heels, looked up to Austin in the public gallery.

He was sitting with a woman who appeared to be her sister.

Reconciliation

Petina was arrested in the parking lot of the Lansdowne railway station in October 2016, after she allegedly tried to arrange Austin's murder.

It was part of a sting operation following information Manenberg police officers received.

She was charged with conspiracy to commit murder and released on R30 000 bail.

News24 previously reported that Austin wrote to the National Prosecuting Authority in March 2017 to approve reconciliation with his wife.

This was after he absolved the State of any responsibility or culpability should something happen to him.

At the time, Austin told Western Cape DPP Rodney de Kock in a letter that he did not, for one moment, believe his wife would carry out "anything of this nature".

Read more: His wife is accused of trying to have him killed – but he just wants her home

He added that he had not been given any plausible reasons why they could not reconcile.

Austin said he wanted to withdraw as State witness with immediate effect.

The two have been married for more than 10 years.

"We have never had any major disputes in our marriage and we were always together. One can ask anyone and they will tell you how close we were, and on this basis, are shocked about what has happened and cannot believe it."

Petina is out on bail until her next appearance on December 7.

