Friday’s estimated Lotto PowerBall jackpot is sitting at a record R180m, according to Ithuba Lottery.

Spokesperson Khensani Mabuza told News24 that, not only was this a South African record, but also a continental record.

"Nowhere in Africa has a jackpot been estimated at such a value," said Mabuza.

The draw takes place at 21:00.

The PowerBall Plus is estimated at R11m.

Mabuza explained that a number of factors contributed to the value being so high. "It encompasses sales contributions, as well as participation by people."

The last big jackpot draw was on Wednesday, when it was estimated at R165m. There was no winner for that jackpot and, according to Mabuza, has therefore rolled over.

Mabuza reiterated the call for people who play the Lotto to safeguard their tickets.

Meanwhile, Satuday’s Lotto jackpot is estimated at R38m, with Lotto Plus 1 and Plus 2 estimated at R5.3m and R9m respectively.

Last month, News24 reported that the winner of R28m in a Lotto draw had still not come forward to claim their winnings.

The winner has until February 13 to claim or risk losing the hefty jackpot.

The numbers will be available on News24 soon after the draw at 21:00.

In case you missed it, here are the winning Lottery numbers from the Wednesday 6 February draw:

Lotto: 07, 13, 29, 32, 36, 45 Bonus: 27

Lotto Plus 1: 02, 23 33 38 49 51 Bonus: 39

Lotto Plus 2: 15, 21, 32, 35, 48, 52 Bonus: 05

