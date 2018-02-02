Recording set to reveal more details in Modack matter

What To Read Next

Cape Town - A recording which may shed light on relations between some of the figures named in the extortion matter - centred around suspected underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack - may become a focal point in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Friday.

Modack and his four co-accused are expected back in the dock for the continuation of a bail application.

On Thursday, lawyer Rooshdeen Rudolph, who represents accused Carl Lakay in the matter, cross-examined investigating officer Charl Kinnear.

At the end of Thursday’s proceedings Rudolph mentioned a recording which he is set to play in court on Friday.

The recording is related to international steroid smuggler Brian Wainstein, who was murdered in his Constantia home in August 2017.

READ: International 'Steroid King' shot dead in Cape Town home in possible hit

Modack is accused of extortion and intimidation alongside Lakay, Ashley Fields, Colin Booysen - suspected Sexy Boys gang boss Jerome Booysen's brother - and Jacques Cronje.

They face charges relating to the nightclub security industry in that they allegedly took over security operations at clubs and restaurants, forcing owners to pay them.

For a detailed breakdown on what has been happening in the underworld nightclub security takeover, see News24's showcase Underworld Unmasked

The group was arrested on December 15 and lodged a bail application shortly afterward.

On Thursday, Rudolph questioned Kinnear about an aspect he had testified about in early January.

Kinnear had said that a firearm had been stolen during an altercation in Parow in March - an incident which was the start of several allegedly related incidents which played out around Cape Town.

According to Kinnear, the firearm had turned up at the offices of advocate Pete Mihalik.

READ: Top advocate, murdered steroid kingpin involved in underworld dealings - claims surface in court



Mihalik, Kinnear had said, told controversial businessman Andre Naude he would return the firearm to its owner in exchange for R20 000.

Wainstein had paid over this money and the firearm was returned.

However, on Thursday, Rudolph said the firearm incident involving Mihalik was unlikely because the people allegedly involved were "at loggerheads".

He said the allegations against Mihalik were "frivolous, superficial" and made to "rubbish his character".

The recording Rudolph intends playing for the court on Friday relates to this.