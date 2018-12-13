 

Refrain from hate speech or risk being deregistered, electoral commission warns BLF

2018-12-13 12:13

Canny Maphanga

BLF leader Andile Mngxitama (Photo by Gallo Images/Beeld/Deaan Vivier)

BLF leader Andile Mngxitama (Photo by Gallo Images/Beeld/Deaan Vivier)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Black First Land First (BLF) has been warned – refrain from hate speech or risk being deregistered from the upcoming elections.

The Citizen has reported that, in a letter sent to the BLF, dated December 12, 2018, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) warned the party against making statements that "constitute hate speech".

The IEC told News24 that it had noted the serious allegations against the BLF leader.

"In keeping with the principles of natural justice the Commission will offer the party an opportunity to clarify its statements in the light of the values of the Constitution. The Commission will await a response where after it will assess the matter for appropriate course of action," IEC spokesperson Tumi Sethoba said.  

This comes after the commission received complaints about comments BLF leader Andile Mngxitama made at a gathering in Potchefstroom in the North West over the weekend, when he reportedly called on supporters to kill white people.

But on Tuesday, Mngxitama defended the comments at a press briefing, saying that they merely called on black people to defend themselves after recent statements by billionaire Johann Rupert, which he interpreted as "incitement to violence" against black people, News 24 earlier reported.

READ: BLF threatens to take up arms if IEC deregisters the party over alleged hate speech

Prior to the commission's warning, Mngxitama threatened an "arm struggle" if the electoral body deregistered his party.

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) also confirmed this week that it would investigate the comments after it too received multiple complaints.

"The [SAHRC] is in the process of registering the complaints against Mr Mngxitama in accordance with its complaints handling procedures for purposes of conducting an investigation into whether or not human rights have been violated and what steps should be taken to secure appropriate redress," the SAHRC said in a statement on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: SAHRC to investigate Andile Mngxitama's alleged hate speech

In addition, the ANC entered the fray on Wednesday, accusing the BLF leader of attempting to set South Africa back – to its dark apartheid era.

"The rant about 'killing white people' shows an extent of [Mngxitama's] ignorance to the history of this country," ANC acting spokesperson Zizi Kodwa said in a statement.

ALSO READ: ANC lambasts Mngxitama's 'kill whites' comments as 'an attempt to set us back to the dark ages of apartheid' 

Read more on:    blf  |  iec  |  andile mngxitama  |  hate speech  |  elections  |  politics
NEXT ON NEWS24X

NPA to appeal acquittal of Soweto scholar patrol guard on rape, sexual assault charges

45 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: 'That children are being trained to do this is horrible' - Spur handbag theft victim speaks out
Traffic Alerts
Here are the results for the Wednesday, 12 December Lottery draw 2018-12-12 21:14 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 