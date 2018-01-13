 

Registration backlog forces learners to miss first day of school – DA

2018-01-13 22:11

Iavan Pijoos

(Gallo images/Getty images)

(Gallo images/Getty images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg - The DA says several learners will miss the first day of the 2018 academic year due to a registration backlog.
 
The party visited two admission centres - the Gauteng department of education Johannesburg South District Office and the Johannesburg Central District Office, on Saturday.

The centres were opened to assist thousands of parents to register their children for the academic year.

Parents were queuing at the application centres, hoping their children would be placed in a school.

These included new applicants, those who have applied and have not yet received any confirmation about placement and those that applied in 2017 and were given spaces, but are not happy with their schools.
 
DA Gauteng shadow MEC for education Khume Ramulifho said the department had to find a balance to ensure that placements at schools are distributed.

"Some schools have no space available, while some schools were declared full from day one of online registration. The biggest challenge is the lack of excellent schools hence the demand for enrolment in those few schools of excellence that are performing well," Ramulifho said.

Ramulifho has called on Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi to create more high performing schools by resourcing underperforming schools with adequate infrastructure which included, sporting facilities, well equipped libraries and laboratories and qualified teachers.
 
"By so doing it will enable those underperforming schools to compete with those which have a legacy of excellence; this will then change the perception of the parents when selecting schools for their children."
 
He said an inadequate campaign drive and poor communication with parents about online registration had resulted in the backlog of many unplaced learners.
 
He had urged parents to accept any available placement of their children.

Gauteng education department could not immediately comment.

Lesufi is expected to visit the centres on Sunday.


Read more on:    da  |  johannesburg  |  educaton

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Multiple stabbing on Cape Town mountains, victims airlifted

2018-01-13 20:50

Inside News24

 
ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
WATCH: EFF protest outside H&M, trash stores over 'racist advert'
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Bishopscourt 16:02 PM
Road name: Rhodes Avenue

Cape Town 15:19 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday, January 13 2018-01-13 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 