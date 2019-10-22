Reiger Park residents fear for their children after alleged child rapist released from custody

Residents in Reiger Park, Johannesburg are hurt, angry and scared after a 34-year-old man accused of raping a two-year-old girl was released from custody on Monday, according to a community leader.

News24 previously reported that the child was allegedly sexually assaulted last Tuesday when her mother, who was at work, left her in the care of a man who is known to them.

The toddler reportedly started behaving strangely on Tuesday night and was taken to a hospital.

There, it was discovered that she had been raped, Eyewitness News reported.

READ | Man arrested for rape of 2-year-old Reiger Park toddler

The man was arrested on Friday and was expected to appear in the Boksburg Magistrate's Court on Monday.

But National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane told News24 that the matter was not put on the roll, and that the docket was sent back for further investigation.

Once the investigations have taken place, the docket will be sent back to the NPA for a decision on whether to prosecute the man.

Community spokesperson Chetwick Wagner told News24 that since they heard the man was released, the Reiger Park community felt they were unsafe.

"If he can do it to one child, he can do it to other children as well," Wagner said.

"Many women in the community are fearing for their lives and the lives of their kids."

READ MORE: Alleged rapist of Reiger Park girl, 2, released due to lack of evidence

Wagner added that the community was also angry and hurt because the matter was not put on the court roll.

"The community is very upset. They feel like they are being failed by the justice system."

They are expected to meet their local councillor to find out why the matter was not brought before court, Wagner said.

"The community forum and various other organisations are going to have a meeting with the local councillor to seek answers as to why so many cases aren't placed on the roll at the Boksburg Magistrate's Court."

He said that legal and peaceful marches were also a consideration because the community was fed up.