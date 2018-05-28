Relatives, mourners visit home of 9-year-old Durban girl shot in botched hijacking

What To Read Next

Family members, relatives and mourners have visited the family home of a nine-year-old girl who was shot dead during a botched hijacking in Shallcross, near Chatsworth in Durban, on Monday morning.

When News24 visited the girl's home at about 16:45, scores of mourners had gathered inside the house, while others stood inside a tent erected on the yard.

It is still unclear who pulled the trigger which led to the death of Sadia Sukhraj. The botched hijacking occurred at about 07:30.

Sukhraj was the daughter of the vehicle's owner. She was shot in her abdomen during the hijacking, and was declared dead at Chatsmed Hospital.

A man, who welcomed mourners at her family home's gate, asked News24 to give the family some privacy.

The old man, who introduced himself as Sukhraj's grandfather, said they were still grieving after the incident, and asked News24 to leave.

More people were still arriving in cars as News24 left the home.

A suspected hijacker was also killed in the incident.

Cause of death

KwaZulu-Natal police Captain Nqobile Gwala had told News24 earlier in the day that the SAPS forensics team was still gathering more details at the scene.

"At this stage, we cannot confirm whether the suspect died from gunshot wounds or the injuries he sustained when the hijacked vehicle overturned, after it collided with a truck while fleeing along Caucus Street in Shallcross," she said.

Gwala also could not confirm whether there was an exchange of gunfire between the girl's father and the suspects.

Some media reports have suggested that the little girl's father fired back at the hijackers.

"Investigations are ongoing," she said.

Gwala, however, confirmed that the dead suspect was one of three armed men who had earlier hijacked a grey Hyundai IX35 on Himalaya's Road, near Marklands Secondary School, at about 07:30.

An off-duty police officer, who witnessed the hijacking and gave chase, had arrested a 39-year-old man after the vehicle crashed, said Gwala.

A third suspect was still at large, according to Gwala.

"Charges of murder and carjacking have been opened at the Chatsworth police station for investigation," she said.