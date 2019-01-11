 

Relief for Cape Town principal who has 72 Grade 4 pupils in one class

2019-01-11 07:48

Jenni Evans

<p>Approximately 70 learners will be taught in this classroom, which was originally a school hall. (Ashraf Hendricks, <a href="https://www.groundup.org.za/article/over-70-learners-one-classroom-bishop-lavis-school/" target="_blank">GroundUp</a>)</p>

Approximately 70 learners will be taught in this classroom, which was originally a school hall. (Ashraf Hendricks, GroundUp)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The desperate pleas for help from a Cape Town school, which has around 70 pupils in one class, may be answered soon after the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) put in an urgent request for extra staff. 

"We met the department this morning at the district office, with senior officials," said Aleem Abrahams, principal of Bergville Primary School in Bishop Lavis. 

"I am very thankful to the department for responding so positively," said Abrahams. 

On the first day of school on Wednesday, a group of parents and teachers picketed outside the school, mainly to complain that there was only one teacher for 72 Grade 4 pupils. 

They handed over a memorandum of demands, which also asked that urgent attention be given to safety at the school because it tried to cope with gangsterism in its surrounds, and concerns over the mental well-being of staff and pupils, given the difficult circumstances that they worked in. 

READ: 70 pupils to 1 teacher – Community group pickets over packed classes

Protesters felt that schools in wealthier areas would not have to struggle the way that they did to secure enough teachers.

WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said the department's district office applied for another teacher post for the school and they were confident that it would be approved.  

"The district has supported their application, which was submitted yesterday, for an additional assistant post as their learner numbers have now climbed over 400," she said. 

They don't know when the new teacher will arrive, but Abrahams said it meant they would be able to put the pupils back into two classrooms instead of keeping them in the school hall. 

On Wednesday, he said that trying to teach in a school hall was near impossible. He likened it to little more than controlling a crowd. 

Abrahams was so excited that they were already starting to get two adjoining classes ready to move the pupils there. 

"We will work overtime if we have to," he said.

Extra teachers in reserve 

Hammond explained that the department kept extra teachers in reserve at the beginning of the year because they were never absolutely sure how many pupils would arrive at each school on the first day. 

Some parents register their children at more than one school.

In the next few days, a form will go out to parents so that a final count can be made and they can decide which schools need the extra teachers. 

There is also another rush expected at the end of January because some parents and carers have to wait until payday to cover travel costs home and get the children back in school. 

Next week they will meet again with the school to discuss the safety concerns and on Wednesday, went through the psychological support that was available through the school's wellness programme.

Employee wellness service 

In the meantime, teachers are urged to make use of the department's employee wellness service on 0800 111 011.

For the 2017/18 financial year, 798 people used the service and stress topped the list of reasons to contact them, followed by personal relationship problems, work relations and performance management issues, and trauma. 

Group trauma debriefing sessions took place at schools across the province. Incidents that led to group trauma debriefing sessions were: loss of pupils; loss of teachers; hijacking; stabbing; violence; armed robbery and gang violence.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    cape town  |  back to school  |  education
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Joy as KwaZulu-Natal department of health gives 300 nurses jobs

2019-01-11 06:30

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students) to view results.

/News
WATCH: OR Tambo Airport baggage handler suspended after being caught flinging suitcases onto floor
Traffic Alerts
Here are the results for the Wednesday, 9 January Lottery draw 2019-01-09 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 