 

'Remorseless' Stellenbosch train robbers sentenced to 20 years

2019-06-07 16:51

Jenni Evans

Metrorail train. (Netwerk24)

Metrorail train. (Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Two men received an effective 20 years in prison and a tongue lashing for robbing train commuters on the Stellenbosch line last year. 

"The victims have no other form of transportation," said an infuriated Magistrate Fezile Tonisi in the Regional Court on Friday. "Members of society are sick and tired of these forms of crimes that happen every day."

Tonisi said when firearms were involved, people get killed. 

In this case, a .38 Smith and Wesson revolver was used to rob three people on a train near Du Toit Station on June 11, 2018.

He said that in this case, the victims were not physically harmed, but one told him on the witness stand: "I thought I was going to die."

"Victims ask the government and police for help all the time," boomed the usually measured Tonisi at Thys Seekoei, 43, from Paarl and Jeffrey Lukas, 39, from Stellenbosch.

He convicted them on two charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances, one charge of attempted robbery, and one charge of the possession of a firearm. 

Stolen property

The incidents occurred at around 19:00 on June 11. Among the items stolen from victims Peter Mpalane, Kwanyiyo Dangazela and Cliff Jenga were a matric certificate, identity documents, books and cellphones. The items were never recovered.

In his judgment, Tonisi said that the victims got off the train and chased after the men who had run in different directions. After catching one of the robbers, they demanded to know where their possessions were before calling the police.

Police arrested the second robber on June 13 and recovered the firearm at a different location. 

Tonisi found that although only one robber had brandished the firearm, they had acted in common purpose and were found guilty of all four of the charges put to them. 

He said their silence was a right, but without giving evidence and showing remorse, he could, and did, accept the State's case against them.

Prosecutor Derick Smith submitted, after the two men were found guilty, that Seekoei had 16 previous cases that ran the gamut from theft to robbery. In 2006, he was also sentenced to 10 years in prison for rape. 

Lukas had nine previous cases, from housebreaking, rape and robbery to drugs.

Their lawyers gave some insight into their circumstances in mitigation of sentence, telling the court that Seekoei had left school early, was unmarried, had no children, no fixed job and sold fruit for a living earning around R300 a week. 

Lukas left school in Grade 9, lived with his mother, was unmarried, had a small child who lived elsewhere and sold clothes and shoes when he could.

Tonisi said that he could find no reason to deviate from the maximum sentences provided by an act of Parliament for violent crime. 

His options were: 15 years if it was a first robbery, 20 years if it was a second, and 25 if it was a third. 

Seekoei had four previous robbery convictions and Lukas three. 

For that reason, they were sentenced to 20 years each for the robberies and attempted robbery, and another three for possessing the firearm. The sentences will run concurrently. 

Tonisi said they had the right to appeal their sentences and conviction.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    cape town  |  courts  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Homeless ‘Oupa’ rescues Joburg woman from criminals

2019-06-07 15:35

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Making it rain: Four Daily Lotto jackot winners in Thursday's draw 2019-06-06 21:28 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 